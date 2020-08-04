1/1
Dale Wayne Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Wayne Stanley

Muncie - Dale Wayne Stanley, 77, of Muncie, passed away on August 4,2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born on December 31, 1942 to Delbert and Wilma (Amburn) Stanley.

Dale married Janet (Gaultney) on November 29, 1963. During their 56 years together, they had four children: Darrin (Heather) Stanley of Muncie, Brad (Teri) Stanley of Tennessee, Michael (Cherrie) Stanley of Muncie, and Laine (Bret) Elam of Montana.

Dale has two surviving brothers, Rex (Mary Ann) Stanley of Muncie and Gary Stanley of Muncie; three sisters, Elaine Bailey of Windsor Indiana, Ileen Meier of St. Louis, and Debbie (Rich) Nissen of Alabama; one sister-in-law, Jean Stanley of Selma; seventeen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, with one on the way.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, David, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved