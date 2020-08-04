Dale Wayne Stanley
Muncie - Dale Wayne Stanley, 77, of Muncie, passed away on August 4,2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born on December 31, 1942 to Delbert and Wilma (Amburn) Stanley.
Dale married Janet (Gaultney) on November 29, 1963. During their 56 years together, they had four children: Darrin (Heather) Stanley of Muncie, Brad (Teri) Stanley of Tennessee, Michael (Cherrie) Stanley of Muncie, and Laine (Bret) Elam of Montana.
Dale has two surviving brothers, Rex (Mary Ann) Stanley of Muncie and Gary Stanley of Muncie; three sisters, Elaine Bailey of Windsor Indiana, Ileen Meier of St. Louis, and Debbie (Rich) Nissen of Alabama; one sister-in-law, Jean Stanley of Selma; seventeen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, with one on the way.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, David, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.