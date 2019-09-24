|
|
Dale Wilson Martini
Gaston - Dale Wilson Martini, 88, of Gaston, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Dale was born November 19, 1930 in Fairmount, Indiana to the late Karl and Marie (Hunt) Martini. He was a 1948 graduate of Gaston High School. Dale was a lifetime farmer and lived his entire life in Gaston. He had also been a member of the Matthews Masonic Lodge.
Dale is survived by three children, Gary Wilson Martini (wife Vicki) of Yorktown, Kathy Joan Umberger (husband Ralph) of Yorktown, and Sharon Janine Borger (husband Bob) of Cataula, GA; a son-in-law, Bill Fields of Gaston; nine grandchildren, David Thacker, Chris Thacker, Tony Martini, Andy Umberger, Kevin Umberger (wife Tabatha), Craig Fields (wife Samantha), Aaron Fields (wife Gretchen), Tara Lee Borger, and Keith Borger (wife Adrien); 15 great-grandchildren, Martin Thacker, Styler Martini, Charlie Umberger, Lilah Umberger, Greysen Umberger, Alana Fields, Alysa Fields, Luke Fields, Alex Fields, Jack Fields, Eli Fields, Harlow Fields, Josie Fields, Max Lee, and Scarlett Lee.
Dale was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Barbara Joan (Mauck) Martini; and a daughter, Susan Kay Fields in 2001.
A funeral service to celebrate Dale's life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Gary Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to a church or in memory of Dale.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 24, 2019