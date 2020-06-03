Dan Joseph "Joe" Menefee
Dan Joseph "Joe" Menefee, 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Dan was born on May 13, 1952 in Bloomington, the son of Dan and Jean (Burton) Menefee and graduated from Muncie Central High School. He continued his education at Ball State University and received his Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Master's Degree in Natural Resources.
Dan had been employed by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management in Indianapolis and Fernald Environmental Remediation Management Corporation in Ohio.
Surviving are two daughters, Rachel Talaat of Chicago and Adriana Menefee (Nick Steuer) of Noblesville; one sister, Suzanne Pumphrey (Chuck); several nephews; and his beloved Min Pin, Gracie, who is in the care of his daughter, Rachel.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to ARF, 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN, 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
