Dana Kay McCoy
Dana Kay McCoy passed peacefully on May 22, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

Dana had many jobs over the years; one of her favorites was at the Muncie Bread Company in the early 90's. Her most recent job was working as a medical assistant in Cardiology at Ball Memorial Hospital. She made many friends through work and cherished each of those friendships.

Dana grew up around horses and developed a special bond with just about every animal she met. She enjoyed traveling with her family to the many horse races and contests. She won many awards along the way with her own riding.

She had a love for travel and anything exciting, her fiancé was right by her side on all of her new found adventures. She enjoyed concerts, traveling all over in their RV, and was very lucky at the many casinos they traveled to.

She was always meant to be a mother, and even took other children under her wing. A lot of people called her 'mom' and later that turned into Memaw. Her grandchildren were her entire world. She gave an unconditional love that only a 'Memaw' could give.

Surviving are her two daughters: Randi (Michael) Compton of Hoagland IN and Lyndsay (Anthony) Barnell of Muncie IN; grandchildren: Olivia Evans, Kayla Compton, Athena Barnell, Jayden Compton, Aurora Barnell, and Attica Barnell; brothers: Jerry (Irene) McCoy, and Darryl McCoy; many nieces and nephews that were very special to her; as well as her fiancée, Vince Houltzhouser.

Dana was preceded in death by both loving parents, Jerraldine and Darrell McCoy, and her eldest brother, Tom McCoy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service starting at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .




Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
