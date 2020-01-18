|
Dane Allen Wray
Selma - Dane Allen Wray, 63, of Selma, passed away in the presence of family at Community Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born October 3, 1956 in Muncie, IN. Dane was a graduate of Wapahani High School in Selma, Class of 1974. He was retired from the IBEW Local 855 and previously worked as an electrician and machine automation engineer serving customers in Muncie and the surrounding areas.
Dane was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed woodworking, building and fixing, fishing, working on cars, and caring for his family. Dane touched the hearts of many; his presence will be deeply missed.
Dane is survived by his sons: Benjamin J. Wray, wife, Chelsea and Randall S. Wray, wife, Elizabeth; his grandson, Ethan Wray; his sister, Darlene Burns; and nephew, Monte Burns, wife, Stacy.
Dane was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Lynn (King) Wray; his parents, John and Anna Wray; and his brother, Darrel Wray.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Online donation page is available at .
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home. A combined burial for Dane and Cheryl will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020