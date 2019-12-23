|
Daniel & Kimberly L. Porter and Irie O'Shea
Yorktown - Daniel A. Porter, 71 and Kimberly L. (Carpenter) Porter, 62, passed away in their home early Thursday morning, December 19, 2019. Their granddaughter, Irie O'Shea, 17; dog, Tucker; and cat, 9:30, also passed away with them. Services for Irie were held Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Bloomington, Indiana.
Daniel was born Thursday, November 18, 1948, in Anderson, the son of Taylor and Betty (Spangler) Porter. He was a "jack-of-all" trades, was a determined man and never met a stranger. He worked many years as a self-employed carpenter. Daniel was a U.S. Army veteran.
Kimberly was born Wednesday, May 29, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Donald and Mary Jane (McLaughlin) Carpenter. She had a contagious laugh, was one to give a "loving hug" to whoever needed one, was a beacon of light and a comfort to all. She worked as a therapist and caregiver for several years.
Together, their blended family was known as O'Shea-Porter Pile. Their home was always an open door for anyone in need. They loved to read, play croquet, travel, and they shared a love for music. Daniel and Kimberly had a love that most could only dream of, were always a hopeful couple, optimistic about life, and loved to share a laugh.
Survivors include eight children and their spouses: Michael (Connie) Felts, Noah (Jena) Porter, Erin O'Shea, Eaamon (Katie) O'Shea, Kieran (Heather) O'Shea, Colin (Sara) O'Shea, Nicholas (Tacey) Porter, and Perry (Chelsey) Porter; sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; Danny's sister, Joyce (Jerry) Pfeffer; Danny's brother, Gary (Pam) Porter; Kimberly's father, Donald Carpenter; Kimberly's brothers, Kelly (Lyn) Carpenter, and Kris (Mary) Carpenter; and their several nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by Danny's mom and dad, Taylor and Betty Porter; Kimberly's mom, Mary Jane Carpenter; Kimberly's sister, Karen Harrison; their granddaughter, Irie O'Shea; and their nephew, Matt Porter.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Daniel and Kimberly will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4800 West Bradford Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Military Rites will be conducted by Delaware County Honor Guard following the memorial service.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements for Daniel and Kimberly have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019