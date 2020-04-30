|
|
Daniel "Dan" C. Haynes
Daniel "Dan" C. Haynes, 69, passed away at 1:20 p.m. April 29, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Hartford City on March 23, 1951 to Norman C. Haynes and Catherine I. (Miller) Haynes Patch. His father precedes him in death.
Dan graduated from Blackford High School in 1970. He married Sarah Jane (Snedegar) on September 21, 1974 in Raleigh, IN.
Dan had worked in the Mobile Home Industry for years, he worked 15 years for Horizon Mobile in Portland and 25 years for Champion Homebuilders in Ridgeville. After he retired in 2002 he became a self-employed carpenter, independent contractor and cabinet maker for his company D & S Finishers in Hartford City. He was a very hard worker and built his family home. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and gardening.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Sarah J. Haynes of Hartford City; children, Jason (wife, Dana) Haynes of Hartford City, Cathy Bratcher of Kokomo and Jeffrey Haynes of Hartford City; grandchildren, Christopher Bratcher, Summer Bratcher, Destiny Bratcher, Kendra Haynes and Gavin Haynes; great-grandchild, Teagen Bratcher; mother, Catherine Haynes-Patch of Berne; siblings, Marjorie "Marge" Dawson of Berne, Charles (wife, Marta) Haynes of Portland and Bill Haynes of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at Raleigh Zions Cemetery in Raleigh, IN
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020