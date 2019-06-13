Daniel D. Knox



Muncie - Daniel D. Knox, 71, passed away at his residence Monday, June 10, 2019.



He was born December 1, 1947, in Muncie, the son of Harlan and Ruth (Hoechst) Knox. Daniel graduated from Royerton High School in 1966.



Mr. Knox worked for Graham Electronics before joining the City of Muncie Fire Department in 1976. He was a Firefighter for over 30 years, retiring in 2006.



Daniel was a loving and devoted husband. He was happiest when listening to music from his extensive collection of CD's and records, and sharing that love with those closest to him. Daniel cherished his time with family and was always quick to share with them how proud he was of all that they did.



Mr. Knox will also be missed by his fire department family. He will be remembered by those that worked with him as one of their favorite people to work with.



He is survived by four sons, Dwight Allan Knox (wife, Lisa), Dave Knox (wife, Lori), Justin Matthew Knox, and Jordan Allan Knox; three grandchildren, Dustin Knox, Danielle Shaw (husband, Tim), and David Knox (wife, Tara); three great grandchildren, Azalia Knox, Carolynn Knox, and Harlan Knox; a sister, Devonna Richards; and a special cousin, Nancy Dorr.



Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle (Shelly) Knox, and his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Eaton.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Firefighters Toys for Tots, 408 N. Cook Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.



Memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Firefighters Toys for Tots, 408 N. Cook Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.