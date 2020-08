Daniel ElamSelma - Daniel Dewayne Elam, 39, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020.He was born March 24, 1981 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Glen and Mary (Withers) Elam. Daniel was a 1999 graduate of Wapahani High School and went on to attend Ball State University. Daniel was a dedicated employee with perfect attendance for Navient as a call center specialist.He enjoyed traveling with friends and being outside experiencing all of natures beauty. His parents Glen and Mary described their son as a kind hearted person. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family.Daniel is survived by his parents, Glen and Mary; brother, Tony Elam, (wife-Keri); two nieces, Sarah and Madalynn Elam; and several aunts, uncles and friends.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oweda and Vida Elam; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Irene Withers; and his uncle, Don Elam.Services will be held at Fellowship Baptist, 2204 S. Macedonia, Muncie, IN at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with Pastor Ron Elam officiating.Calling will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com