Daniel Elam
1981 - 2020
Daniel Elam

Selma - Daniel Dewayne Elam, 39, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020.

He was born March 24, 1981 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Glen and Mary (Withers) Elam. Daniel was a 1999 graduate of Wapahani High School and went on to attend Ball State University. Daniel was a dedicated employee with perfect attendance for Navient as a call center specialist.

He enjoyed traveling with friends and being outside experiencing all of natures beauty. His parents Glen and Mary described their son as a kind hearted person. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family.

Daniel is survived by his parents, Glen and Mary; brother, Tony Elam, (wife-Keri); two nieces, Sarah and Madalynn Elam; and several aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oweda and Vida Elam; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Irene Withers; and his uncle, Don Elam.

Services will be held at Fellowship Baptist, 2204 S. Macedonia, Muncie, IN at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with Pastor Ron Elam officiating.

Calling will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist
SEP
2
Service
01:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
