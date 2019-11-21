|
Daniel J. Burton
Daniel J Burton (Danny) 61, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 3 1958, the son of Clifford H. and Doris (Hahn) Burton. A life long resident of Muncie. Danny worked maintenance in various jobs. Holiday Inn/Ramada Inn where he worked for 18yrs and Applegate Apartments as a maintenance manager before retiring. Survived by his wife Lori Burton, daughter Anna Burton and son Troy Burton, his brother Rex Burton and sister Linda Newman, 2 neices Nicki Kolb and Donna Jordan, 2 nephews Bobby Barnes and Michael L. Newman JR. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Clifford E Burton, sister Carol l Jett, and 2 nephews Warren Barnes and Jeffery Jett. Calling hrs from 1-3 pm Saturday Nov. 23 at ELM RIDGE Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019