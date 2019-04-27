|
|
Daniel "Danny" Sayre
Muncie - Daniel "Danny" Sayre, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Monday, October 18, 1954, the son of Jerry E. Sayre and Janice (Townsend) Winkle.
Danny had worked in sales in the telecommunications industry.
He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Danny is survived by his mother, Janice (Townsend) Winkle; son, Drew (Heather) Sayre; daughter, Danielle (Connor) Smith; brothers, Randy (Jean Ann) Sayre and Tony Winkle; sisters, Teala (Todd) Shideler and Brenda Temonia; granddaughter, Sawyer, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry E. Sayre, and step-father, Robert Winkle; sister, Karen Cuevas.
Cremation was chosen and arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in Danny's memory may be made to: Open Door Health Services, 333 South Madison Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 27, 2019