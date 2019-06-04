|
Danielle LeeAnn Johnson
Muncie - Danielle LeeAnn Johnson, 51 of Muncie, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born April 13, 1968 in Muncie and is the daughter of Carolyn J. (Young) Cummins and the late Robert Fears.
Danielle was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She loved being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Danielle was employed with Gene's Lounge and had served in the Delaware County Assessors Offices for 15 years. She was an avid IU Basketball Fan and loved going to Florida and spending time on the beach. Danielle's contagious smile lit up every room she entered.
Danielle is survived by her three children Brock A. Johnson, Brandi M. Johnson (Henry Cook) and Alyssa R. Armantrout all of Muncie; her mother Carolyn J. (Young) Cummins (Perry) of Muncie; her grandchildren Macie, Cali, Hunter, Kamryn and Karleigh; her brother Tommy Brannon (Penny) of Eutawville, SC; her sisters Anna Guajardo (Enrique) of Fishers, Brenda Baskerville of Sacramento, CA, Kemberly Trosper (Ed) of Dyer, IN and Nickie Osborne (Hollis) of Kokomo; sister-in-law Ellen Brannon of Muncie; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother Larry Brannon Jr., her step-father Larry Brannon Sr., and her companion Rob Armantrout.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019