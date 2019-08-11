|
Danny E. Vester
Muncie - Danny E. Vester, 67, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie on April 17, 1952, the son of Cecil and Ruth (Conningham) Vester and later graduated from Wapahani High School in 1971.
Danny worked for Union City Body Company for twenty-five years. Later he worked as a custodian for Selma United Methodist Church for thirteen years. He also worked for Liberty-Perry School Corporation as a custodian.
Danny was an avid NASCAR fan and loved the outdoors. Above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-six years, Kim Vester; two daughters, Jessica Ann Stidham (husband, Harold) and Danielle Kay Castle (husband, Douglas); his grandchildren, Ethan, Lily, Melody, Harold Jr., Ian and Keegan; a sister, Anita Moles (husband, David); mother-in-law, Margaret Miller; also surviving are several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Paul E. Woodruff.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Freedom Point Apostolic Church. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Freedom Point Apostolic Church, 6460 East Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or the , 8604 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 11, 2019