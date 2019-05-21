Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Muncie - Danny Edward Little, 64, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Wednesday, December 1, 1954, in Cherry Fork, Ohio, the son of William Edward and Edna L. (Williams) Little.

Danny had worked as a kittleman at the AZZ Corporation for many years.

He loved fishing, bowling, and camping, and was a member of the Dead End Kruisers Car Club.

Danny is survived by his wife, Becky (Foust) Little; daughter, Heather (Wendell) Collins; brothers, William (Vera) Wiley and Ernie (Conna) DeWitt; sisters, Lena McIntire, Doris (Ralph) Bailey, Brenda (Dallas) Watkins, and Beverly (Ken) Jackson; grandson, Daniel Ray (Killie) Collins, and one great-grandchild on the way; several other extended family members also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Pauline Blankinship and Bonnie Little.

Services will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Heskett officiating.

Visitation will be at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Burial will immediately follow the service at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019
