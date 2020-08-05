Danny Joe Atkins
Parker City - Danny Joe Atkins, 56, of Parker City, IN passed away Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 at his residence, with loving family by his side. He was born December 7, 1963 in Muncie, IN the son of Ronald and Helen (Beltzer) Atkins. He was a 1983 graduate of Union High School of Modoc, IN. He honorably served in the US Navy.
Danny was working in Shipping & Receiving for more that 13 years with Honeywell. He enjoyed spending his leisure time hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He most loved the time he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; a loving wife, Kathy Lynne (Phillips) Atkins; a son, Bradley (wife, Reva) of Union City, IN; a brother, Dennis Atkins of Muncie, IN; and three grandchildren, Evelyn, Delilah and Haddy. He was preceded in death by his father.
Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family will be having private services. Burial will be in Fountain Park Cemetery of Winchester, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
