Danny L. "Smokey" Davis
Ridgeville - Danny L. "Smokey" Davis, age 81, Ridgeville, died Wednesday April 15, 2020 at home following an illness. Born March 2, 1939 in Keno, Kentucky, he moved to Ohio at age 15 and lived in Muncie before moving to Randolph County. He worked at Marhoefer Packing Company and also at Irving Materials, Inc. (IMI), where he spent 29 years before retiring in 2008. Danny enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting wood, gardening, taking care of his yard, and woodworking. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 103 and loved his family including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 59 years, Jewelene Davis; a son: Randy "Porky" Davis (wife: Jodi), Redkey; two daughters: Tammy Davis-Ford (husband: Bob), Redkey, and Missy Haney (husband: Dirk), Albany; three brothers: A. J. Davis, Jr. (wife: Joyce), Mt. Summit, Larry Davis (wife: Sharon), Keno, KY, and Tony Davis (wife: Stephanie), Keno, KY; a sister: Merel Alsip, OH; seven grandchildren: Amanda Moore (husband: Justin), Autumn Moore (husband: Jerrod), Ashley Odom (husband: Kyle), Whitney Reed (husband: Jon), Dakota Ford, and Tara & Olivia Haney; seven great-grandchildren with two great-grandchildren on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold & Rose (Super) Davis; a brother: Michael Davis, and a sister: Patty Johnston.
A private family graveside service will be held at Black Cemetery with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to State of The Heart Hospice or Cancer Services for Randolph County. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020