|
|
Danny L. Dixon Sr.
Muncie - Mount Vernon, Kentucky: Danny Dixon passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Rock Castle Hospital in Mt Vernon Kentucky. Danny Was Born August 26, 1954 to Ravenna "Sue" and Hobert Dixon Sr. in Somerset Kentucky. After moving to Muncie, he attended Southside High School then enlisting in the United States Navy.
Surviving Danny are son; Danny L. Dixon Jr., daughter; Chasity Repass, grandchildren; Caitlyn, Ashlynn, Paityn Repass, Fiancée Judy Kay Bryant and her children Dennis Privett and Lisa ( Husband-Lester) Koca and their daughter Emma Kyle Koca, brother; Hobert "Hoby" ( Wife-Willa "Jeanie") Dixon, niece; Lisa ( Husband-Roy) Hobbs and their children Makinady, Maelyn, nephew, Derrick Dixon and his son Derrious "Malaki" Dixon. Danny's very special friends David and Theresa Trammell with their children Taylor, Amber, Johnny and several Dixon family members along with his furry friends Tinker and Fluff will miss him.
His parents, uncles; Roger, Kelly, Bobbie Crabtree, grandparents; Theola and Millard Crabtree and grandmother; Rose Dixon along with several Dixon family members preceded him in passing
Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary on Saturday December 7, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery Highway 67 south of Muncie. Friends may call from 12:00 until the time of the service.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019