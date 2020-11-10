1/1
Danny Lee Lackey
1945 - 2020
Danny Lee Lackey

Muncie - Danny Lee Lackey, 75, passed away on Sunday evening, November 8, 2020 at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on September 1, 1945 in Muncie, the son of O'Dell and Marie (Slusher) Lackey and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1963. He served his country honorably in the National Guard. On November 18, 1984 in Muncie, he married Patricia A. "Pattie" Lackey.

Danny worked as a carpenter, Karate Instructor and Black Belt. He was also a small business owner of His and Hers crafts along with his wife, Pattie. Danny was a member of Whitney Lodge AF&M #229 where he served as chaplain.

He loved playing golf, cards, spending time with his friends and doting on his Shitzuh, Izzy. Danny was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald Miller of Muncie and Todd Lackey (wife, Judy) of Florida; one daughter, Leslie R. Miller (wife, Nikki Eubank) of Anderson; five grandchildren, Alyssa Leyden, Maddy Miller, Griffin Miller, Ashley Lackey and Mia Eubank; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Maizie Leyden; one sister, Doris Williams of Tennessee; and lifelong friend, Larry White (wife, Donna) of Muncie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 35 years, Pattie A. Lackey on November 24, 2019.

Masonic Rites by Whitney Lodge #229 will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, immediately followed by his Funeral Services at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Danny's name to Whitney Lodge #229, c/o secretary, 4700 W. Burton Drive, Muncie, IN 47304.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
NOV
13
Funeral service
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
NOV
13
Service
02:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
