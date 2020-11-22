1/1
Danny R. Delk Sr.
1958 - 2020
Danny R. Delk Sr.

Muncie - Danny R. Delk, Sr., 62, of Muncie, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 27, 1958, in Muncie, Indiana, a son of William McKinley Owens and Ruby Irene (Delk) Owens.

He married the love of his life, Faye A. Oliphant on December 3, 1980, almost made it to 40 years of marriage. Danny was an electrician for many years doing both commercial and residential work. He greatly enjoyed working on lawn mowers, tractors, and cars. Danny loved his Allis-Chalmers and Case tractors. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved sitting by the river, fishing, and visiting family in Jamestown, Tennessee. The best day of his life was when he gave his heart to the Lord. Danny praised the Lord daily since.

Those left to cherish Danny's memory include his wife of 40 years, Faye Delk; three sons, Danny R. Delk Jr., (Kierra), William A. Delk Sr., (Shannon), and Joshua L. Delk (Kylie), all of Muncie; six grandchildren; a brother, Clay (Debbie) Delk of Muncie; two sisters, Patricia (Tim) Reynolds of Daleville and Kimberly (Christopher) Fasbinder of Columbus, Ohio several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Owens, grandparents whom he was close to Ruth Byrns and Noble Delk; uncles, Johnny, Gene, Larry, and Junior "Nuch" Delk; an aunt, Annie, and a special nephew, Chase Fasbinder.

Funeral services will held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of service Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Sproles Family Funeral Home.

You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
NOV
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sproles Family Funeral Home - New Castle
2400 South Memorial Drive
New Castle, IN 47362
765.521.2400
