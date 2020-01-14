Services
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Danny R. Poore


1954 - 2020
Danny R. Poore Obituary
Danny R. Poore

Muncie - Danny R. Poore, departed this life January 10, 2020, reaching the age of 66.

Danny was born January 5, 1954, in Indianapolis, the son of Minford Lester Poore and Margie Martin. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1972.

Danny was a Layout Designer for Wearly Monuments for 23 years before retiring in 2002.

He enjoyed making unforgettable memories with his family and friends throughout his life.

Danny is survived by his son, Justin Poore (wife, Crystal); two grandchildren, Damien and Kiara Poore; step children, Hailey, Triston, and Alissia Walker; siblings, Jack Poore, Billy Joe (Barbara) Poore, Connie Elmore, Linda Thompson, Patsy Dobbs, Deborah Poore, Rickey (Sharlene) Sexton, Junelle (David) Brocki, Mike (Sheila) Martin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty June Duvall.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
