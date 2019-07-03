|
|
Danny Warren Adkins, 74 of Muncie died Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 14, 1945 in Muncie and was the son of the late Clarence Lee & Vada Louise (Dickerson) Adkins.
Danny was a bus driver for 40 plus years, he drove for Muncie Community Schools and M&M Bus Company. He was an avid sports fan that loved NASCAR and the Dodgers. Danny enjoyed traveling and being with family and friends.
Danny is survived by two children James Smith and Angela Johnson (Eric) of Muncie; six grandchildren Ryann Smith, Fallon Smith, Ellen Smith, Kiersten Johnson, Lily Johnson and Emma Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary (Smith) Adkins, two sons Bradley Adkins, Chris Smith and a sister Carol Adkins.
Funeral Services for Danny will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 3, 2019