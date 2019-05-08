|
Danny Winningham
Muncie - Danny Winningham,73, passed away peacefully Saturday morning May 4, 2019 at his residence. Danny was born June 16, 1945 to Dora and Carson Storie in Muncie Indiana. He attended school at Muncie Central High graduating in 1963. Danny was a member of The Legion Post 299 and a retiree of Pendelton Penitentiary.
Danny is survived by special companion Judy Robbins, sons: Danny (Tami) Winningham Jr., Stephen (Carla) Winningham, daughter: Kim (Michael) Shockley, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sisters: Shirley Herbert and Ruth Sells. Danny enjoyed everything outdoors, camping, fishing but especially Bluegrass bands. All who knew him including his furry four-legged friend "Fast Eddie" will miss Danny.
His parents: Dora and Carson brother: Ray Storie and brother-in-law Gerald Herbert preceded Danny in death.
The family would to thank Southern Care Hospice for the care they provided to Danny.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday May 10, 2019 at Parson Mortuary 801 West Adams Street. Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie.
Published in The Star Press on May 8, 2019