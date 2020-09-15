Darell Junior Fitzgerald
La Fontaine - Darell Junior Fitzgerald, 86, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
He was born in Eaton on August 11, 1934 to Rufus Fitzgerald and Ruth (Galbraith) Fitzgerald. His parents precede him in death.
Darell graduated from Eaton High School in 1952. He married Delronda Jean (Julian) Fitzgerald on July 2, 1955 at Shiedler United Methodist Church. She passed away on January 5, 2019.
He was a resident of Delaware County before he and his wife, Delronda moved to Florida. They moved to Blackford County in 1999 to be near family. He was a retired Truck Driver for PTI and Coastal Tank Lines. He was also Security Supervisor for Tampa Electric.
Darell was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed reading history and traveling.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Decima Jann (husband, Dennis) Gallaway of La Fontaine, Dara Jo (husband, Dennis) Ogle of Dunkirk and Dawn Jalee (husband, Patrick) Eggleton of Hartford City; grandchildren, Matthew Wyatt, David (wife, Channel) Wyatt, Heather Ogle, Zachary Ogle, Nathan (wife, Kaitlin) Eggleton, Timothy Eggleton and Elizabeth Eggleton; great-grandchildren, Aliza Wyatt, Kailynn Wyatt, Aubrie Wyatt, Carter Wyatt, Maci Wyatt, Lincoln Fathauer, Corbin Fathauer and Jason Ogle; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Fitzgerald, Maxine Dotimas, Wanda Wright and Phyllis Fitzgerald deceased as a toddler.
Darell will be cremated.
Graveside memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial visitation will be from 12 to 1 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 4353 South State Road 3, Hartford City, IN 47348
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.