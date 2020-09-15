1/1
Darell Junior Fitzgerald
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darell Junior Fitzgerald

La Fontaine - Darell Junior Fitzgerald, 86, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born in Eaton on August 11, 1934 to Rufus Fitzgerald and Ruth (Galbraith) Fitzgerald. His parents precede him in death.

Darell graduated from Eaton High School in 1952. He married Delronda Jean (Julian) Fitzgerald on July 2, 1955 at Shiedler United Methodist Church. She passed away on January 5, 2019.

He was a resident of Delaware County before he and his wife, Delronda moved to Florida. They moved to Blackford County in 1999 to be near family. He was a retired Truck Driver for PTI and Coastal Tank Lines. He was also Security Supervisor for Tampa Electric.

Darell was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed reading history and traveling.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Decima Jann (husband, Dennis) Gallaway of La Fontaine, Dara Jo (husband, Dennis) Ogle of Dunkirk and Dawn Jalee (husband, Patrick) Eggleton of Hartford City; grandchildren, Matthew Wyatt, David (wife, Channel) Wyatt, Heather Ogle, Zachary Ogle, Nathan (wife, Kaitlin) Eggleton, Timothy Eggleton and Elizabeth Eggleton; great-grandchildren, Aliza Wyatt, Kailynn Wyatt, Aubrie Wyatt, Carter Wyatt, Maci Wyatt, Lincoln Fathauer, Corbin Fathauer and Jason Ogle; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Fitzgerald, Maxine Dotimas, Wanda Wright and Phyllis Fitzgerald deceased as a toddler.

Darell will be cremated.

Graveside memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial visitation will be from 12 to 1 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.

Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 4353 South State Road 3, Hartford City, IN 47348

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keplinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved