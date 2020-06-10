Darlene Allen
Muncie - Darlene Allen, 61 passed away surrounded by her loving family early Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at her daughter's residence following a brief illness. Darlene was born in Muncie to Henry O. Allen and the late Flora B. Allen on September 19, 1958.
Darlene is a lifelong resident of Muncie and graduated from Muncie Central High school in 1976 and later worked for the Mid-City Plating Company as a production worker for 15 years. She enjoyed doing home health care nursing around the city of Muncie and could be seen walking for exercise whenever possible.
She leaves to cherish her memory 1 son, Devon Davis (Companion-Zelle Stokes-Delain; 2 daughters, Dina R. Goodwin (husband-Karim) and Daphne Davis (companion- Johnnie Billingsly, Jr.); 5 granddaughters, Ahdina Duncan, Montana Davis, Heaven Hogan, Devyn Stokes, Johnnie Billingsly; 1 grandson, James Stokes all of Muncie; 10 siblings, Henry Allen Jr. (wife-Joyce), Charles W. Allen, Vanessa Hatcher, Jacqueline Allen, Gail Allen, Kenneth Allen, Kim King (wife-Janet), Ebony Littlejohn, all of Muncie and Steven Allen (wife-Joyce), Michigan, Catherine Inez Allen, Jacksonville, Florida; her father, Henry O. Allen, Muncie.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Flora B. Allen; 2 brothers, Michael and Donald Allen; 1 sister, Lena Bryant.
Cremation is taking place with a memorial service to be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Donna M. Smith officiating. Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date. Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.