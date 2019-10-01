|
Darlene Kay St. John
Muncie - Darlene Kay St. John, 72, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019, at Liberty Village following a brief illness.
She was born in Muncie on May 19, 1947, the daughter of William and Thelma (Polk) Marks, graduated from Center High School in 1965, and married Norman St. John on May 6, 1966 at the Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church in Mt. Pleasant.
Darlene retired from Delaware County Government after thirty-two years of service. She worked in clerk's office and the auditor's office. Prior to working for Delaware County, she worked at Twoson Tool and Haag Drugstore.
She loved spending time with her family, animals, the sun, to run, walk, and ride her bicycle on The Greenway Trail which ran behind her home. Darlene had a great sense of humor. She was loved by many and to all who knew her, she was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.
Darlene lived next door to her mother and spent much time there caring for her. She also took care of her sister-in-law, Frieda in her time of need. Darlene was a very caring woman and will be missed by many.
Surviving are her husband, Norm; her son, Brian St. John; her granddaughter, Maddy St. John; her great-grandson, Tobias, due in December; two sisters, Joan Thornburg and Linda Garrett (Larry); her twin brother, Joe Marks; Nieces, Terri Mullenburg, Sharyl Mench, Vickie Rudbeck, and Aubrey Baggett; and nephews, Bob Marks and Michael Marks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles Marks and William Marks; and a nephew, William Thornburg.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Beech Grove Mausoleum.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 11:00 and until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Rescue Fund, ARF, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019