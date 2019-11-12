|
Darlene Kirby
Muncie - Darlene Kirby, 81, passed away on Monday evening, November 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on March 31, 1938 in Muncie and graduated from Royerton High School in 1955. On August 30, 1956 in Muncie, she married H. Gordon Kirby.
Darlene enjoyed bowling and playing bingo and was inducted into the Muncie USBC Hall of Fame.
Surviving are two daughters, Tami Murphy and Nancy Kirby, both of Muncie; two grandchildren, DeWayne Burton (fiancé, Portia) and Blake Burton (wife, Megan); eight great-grandchildren, Brianna, Bethany, Brealyn, Mahala, Trevar, Lily, Cameron and Kyler; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved furry companions, Prissy, Ms. Martha and Buddy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence DeWitt; her mother, Loretta (Shields) Swift; her husband of 54 years, Gordon Kirby on March 11, 2011; one son, Douglas Kirby in 1986; one brother and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with John Foster officiating. Cremation will take place following service and burial will be held at a later date in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Central Indiana, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Suite 2070, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or online at www.komencentralindiana.org.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to office of Dr. Smith for the kind and compassionate care they proved to Darlene.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019