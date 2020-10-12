1/
Darrell Dewayne Shaffer
1962 - 2020
Darrell Dewayne Shaffer

Muncie - Darrell Dewayne Shaffer, 58, of Muncie, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Muncie on April 10, 1962 to Gene R. Shaffer and Joyce A. (Lounsbury) Shaffer.

Darrell had worked in the fields of carpentry and construction. He had a lot of good friends.

Darrell is survived by his mother, Joyce A. (Lounsbury) Shaffer; daughter, Taylor Shaffer; brother, Jeff Shaffer (Penny); and sisters, Jo Ann Shaffer, Kim Schenaur (Dave), and Vickie Dunn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
