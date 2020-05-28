Darrell K. Case
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell K. Case

Darrell K. Case, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a brief and strong battle with cancer.

He was born on December 7, 1958 in Muncie, IN to Ralph and Jacobina Case.

Darrell had a passion for music and enjoyed cooking and spending time outdoors with his family and friends.

Darrell leaves behind his best friend and twin brother, Merrill Case; brother, Brian Case (wife, Lori); his girlfriend and companion, Shawna Frazee; mother of his children, Carrie Case; daughter, Brooke Wilson (husband, Eli); son, Jarrod (wife, Alison); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Steve.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved