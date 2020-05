Darrell K. CaseDarrell K. Case, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a brief and strong battle with cancer.He was born on December 7, 1958 in Muncie, IN to Ralph and Jacobina Case.Darrell had a passion for music and enjoyed cooking and spending time outdoors with his family and friends.Darrell leaves behind his best friend and twin brother, Merrill Case; brother, Brian Case (wife, Lori); his girlfriend and companion, Shawna Frazee; mother of his children, Carrie Case; daughter, Brooke Wilson (husband, Eli); son, Jarrod (wife, Alison); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Darrell was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Steve.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com