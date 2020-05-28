Darrell K. Case
Darrell K. Case, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a brief and strong battle with cancer.
He was born on December 7, 1958 in Muncie, IN to Ralph and Jacobina Case.
Darrell had a passion for music and enjoyed cooking and spending time outdoors with his family and friends.
Darrell leaves behind his best friend and twin brother, Merrill Case; brother, Brian Case (wife, Lori); his girlfriend and companion, Shawna Frazee; mother of his children, Carrie Case; daughter, Brooke Wilson (husband, Eli); son, Jarrod (wife, Alison); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Steve.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Darrell K. Case, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a brief and strong battle with cancer.
He was born on December 7, 1958 in Muncie, IN to Ralph and Jacobina Case.
Darrell had a passion for music and enjoyed cooking and spending time outdoors with his family and friends.
Darrell leaves behind his best friend and twin brother, Merrill Case; brother, Brian Case (wife, Lori); his girlfriend and companion, Shawna Frazee; mother of his children, Carrie Case; daughter, Brooke Wilson (husband, Eli); son, Jarrod (wife, Alison); three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Steve.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.