Darrell W. Garrett
Muncie - Darrell W. Garrett, 61, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. Darrell was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Thursday, October 30, 1958, the son of Willie Ray Garrett and Mable Pauline (Driscoll) Dautrich. He married Shelley Holeman on June 16, 1989, and she survives.
After high school, Darrell served his country in the Marines. He then worked for Local Union #1112 as a laborer. He lived a simple life, loved to work on cars, and tinker around in his barn. He liked yard work, watching the news, and taking his dogs for walks. Darrell loved taking yearly vacations with the family, but his favorite trip was always to the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He enjoyed raising his family and spending time with them, and will truly be missed.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-one years, Shelley; daughters, Shawna Garrett, Keri Lowe, and Kacy Bailey (husband, Thomas Bailey Jr.); brother, David Dempsey (wife, Cathie); sisters, Judith Garrett, Linda Boles (husband, Don), Rita Markley, and Norma Etherington; grandchildren, Mariah Garrett, Brandon Garrett, Malaya Young, Kendall Griffin, Ellie Wright, Weston Bailey, and LilyAnn Bailey; and his beloved dog, Lucy.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Markley, and Larry Etherington; and two beloved dogs, Minnie and Jade.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Compassus Hospice for taking great care of Darrell and the family.
Family and friends may call on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverend Mike Perdue will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place immediately following the service. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Muncie - Darrell W. Garrett, 61, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. Darrell was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Thursday, October 30, 1958, the son of Willie Ray Garrett and Mable Pauline (Driscoll) Dautrich. He married Shelley Holeman on June 16, 1989, and she survives.
After high school, Darrell served his country in the Marines. He then worked for Local Union #1112 as a laborer. He lived a simple life, loved to work on cars, and tinker around in his barn. He liked yard work, watching the news, and taking his dogs for walks. Darrell loved taking yearly vacations with the family, but his favorite trip was always to the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He enjoyed raising his family and spending time with them, and will truly be missed.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-one years, Shelley; daughters, Shawna Garrett, Keri Lowe, and Kacy Bailey (husband, Thomas Bailey Jr.); brother, David Dempsey (wife, Cathie); sisters, Judith Garrett, Linda Boles (husband, Don), Rita Markley, and Norma Etherington; grandchildren, Mariah Garrett, Brandon Garrett, Malaya Young, Kendall Griffin, Ellie Wright, Weston Bailey, and LilyAnn Bailey; and his beloved dog, Lucy.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Markley, and Larry Etherington; and two beloved dogs, Minnie and Jade.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Compassus Hospice for taking great care of Darrell and the family.
Family and friends may call on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverend Mike Perdue will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place immediately following the service. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.