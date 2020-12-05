Darwin C. "Jay" Alsip
Matthews - Darwin C. "Jay" Alsip, age 79, left his earthly home and stepped into his heavenly home, to see his Lord and Savior and his sweetheart of 58 years, Shirley, on December 3, 2020, after an extended illness. He left this world surrounded by his loving children.
Jay was a thirty-year member of Blackford Baptist Temple in Hartford City. Jay has always been very active in church. He was a bus captain for many years, bringing lots of children and adults to church. He was a soul winner, telling everyone that he could about Jesus.
Jay loved fishing, antiquing, attending auctions, I.U. basketball, woodworking, watching westerns and Walker Texas Ranger. We can't forget Rook and pinochle.
Jay was a family man, who loved his children dearly, but adored his grandchildren more than anything. He was loved by everyone who knew him. You could never meet someone with a more giving heart.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Alsip; his parents, William Alsip and Frona Alsip; sister, Carolyn Carroll; sisters-in-law, Karen Alsip, Brenda Ellis, Lollie Moon and brothers-in- law, Charles Drake and Kinnie Moon, as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Jay is survived by his daughters: Connie Cobb (Rick) and Patricia Turner (Phil), both of Matthews; a son, Darwin "Robbie" Alsip (Julie) of Marion. Grandchildren: Samuel Edge, Muncie; Ashley Marley, Anthony Marley Joshua Cobb & Victoria Turner, Matthews, Amanda and Robby Holland, Gaston, Aimee Cobb, Albany, Nicholas, Nolan and Angeline Alsip, Ruby and Jasmine Saylor, all of Marion.; Great-grandchildren: Addison and Brayden Marley and Ethan, Haley and Landon Holland; sister, Vivian Drake of Albany; brothers: Bill Alsip (Melissa), Albany, Morris Alsip, Portland, Randall Alsip (Kristi) of Livingston, TN, Doug Alsip (Pam), Muncie; brothers-in-law: Howard "Joe" Moon, Muncie, Phil Ellis, Anderson, Tony Moon, West Milton, OH; sister-in-law: Kathy Moon, Huntington, IN, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and special friends.
Services will be at 11:00 a. m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Blackford Baptist Temple, 2252 N. State Rd. 3, Hartford City, with Pastor Johnny Crane presiding. Burial will immediately follow the service, in the Matthews Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Blackford Baptist Temple - Bus Ministry.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com
to leave condolences for the family.