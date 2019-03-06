|
|
David A. Martin
Muncie - David A. Martin, 62, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born on Thursday, February 7, 1957, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Clarence and Mary (Bristow) Martin. David was a masonry worker and was a member of the Concrete Labor Union and AARP.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Jane Martin, his mother, Mary (Bristow) Evans, and his brother, Kelley (wife, Sally) Martin.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Michael Martin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, at 7:00 p.m.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 6, 2019