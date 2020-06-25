David Allen Artrip Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allen Artrip Sr.

David Allen Artrip Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. David was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Friday, November 11, 1938, the son of Milford Artrip and Marie (Drown) Artrip. He married Wilma Berg, and she passed away in 1998.

David joined the Navy in his early years. He worked for General Motors for several years, and was a hard worker. David was a Freemason at Parker Lodge #630 in Parker City. He was also a member of the American Legion. David played Santa Claus every year. He enjoyed camping, and playing cards with his friends. He loved bowling most of all. His highest score was 299.

Survivors include his son, Matthew Artrip (wife, Tami); brothers, Bill Artrip (wife, Linda) and Bob Artrip (wife, Wonda); sisters, Janet Ellis, Becky Slorczak, and Debbie Artrip; grandchildren, Kelly Munroe (husband, Justin), Jennifer Keller (husband, Matthew), Lindsay Manes (S.O. Shawn), Heather Bilbrey, Waylon Bilbrey (S.O. BJ), and Amber Artrip; many great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma; sons, David A. Artrip Jr., and Herman Artrip.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic a mask is required at the funeral home, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved