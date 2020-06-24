David "Dave" Allen Schultz
Kendallville - David "Dave" Allen Schultz, 73, passed away at 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his daughter's home in Syracuse, IN after four years of battling Parkinson's Disease.
He was born in Hartford City on November 9, 1946 to Milburn Charles Schultz and Mary Elizabeth (McGary) Schultz. Both his parents preceded him in death.
Dave graduated from Hartford City High School in 1965 and attended Ball State University.
He married Ruby (Smith) on November 15, 1969 at First Christian Church in Hartford City.
Dave retired from E.J. Brooks in Angola, where he worked as a controller. After retirement he worked part-time at Walmart in Kendallville, IN.
He had been attending CrossPointe Family Church for five years.
His family and friends knew him as a kind and mild mannered man that was quiet and reserved. His family was very important to him and he spent as much time as he could enjoying his wife, children and grandchildren. He was also very creative and spent a lot of his free time mastering "Do It Yourself" Projects.
Dave will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Ruby Schultz of Kendallville; children, Bradley David (wife, Tracy L.) Schultz of Fort Wayne and Kimberly R. (husband, Keith W.) Yoder of Syracuse, IN; grandchildren, Hannah C. Schultz, Fletcher B. Schultz, Dillon J. Yoder, Carson C. Yoder, Emily N. Yoder and Erica M. Yoder; siblings, Sara "Sally" Lysinger of Oklahoma and Robert M. (wife, Sue) Schultz of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Madonna Rosie Wilcox and Lowell Lee Schultz.
Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Rich Secor officiating Burial will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to CrossPointe Family Church, 205 Highpointe Xing, Kendallville, IN 46755
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.