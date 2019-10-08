|
|
David C. Bartle, Jr.
Selma - David C. Bartle Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a short, valiant battle with cancer. David was born April 5, 1943 to David C. Bartle Sr. and Dorothy R. (Bartling) Bartle.
David's tenacious work ethic and fierce love for his family started at a very young age. His upbringing included working with his father at the local cemeteries, maintaining the grounds. He also worked for many of his father's companies maintaining orchards, selling fruit, and baling hay for local farmers all while attending school.
David graduated with a scholarship from Cowan High School in 1961, but not before enlisting in the Marines. He served active duty from 1961-1965, his stations including Okinawa, Philippines, and Vietnam. After being honorably discharged in 1965, David returned to Muncie and took advantage of his scholarship and the GI Bill by attending Ball State University where he graduated with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts.
After graduation, he taught shop classes at Portland High School until accepting a long-time position with Ball State College of Architecture and Planning; from which he retired in 2005 after 34 years. During his time at Ball State, David embraced a new branch of military, United States Army Reserves, where he served for an additional 14 years before retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was a passionate member of his community and embraced his role as a father by coaching little league baseball, leading Cub Scouts, and encouraging dance. In addition, in the past 20 years, David has been a consistent, active member of Selma Christ United Methodist Church, serving as an usher, a trustee, and organizing Recycled Teenagers events. After retirement David spent his time with his family, working outside, and feeding his grandchildren M&Ms.
David is survived by his wife, Jill (Barrett) Bartle; six children, David C. Bartle III (wife Kyla), Nicholas Bartle, Pamela Pittenger (Husband Josh) , Christopher Metsker (wife Danyel), Kimberly Marks (husband Aaron), and Michelle Metsker; fifteen grandchildren , Alexis Bartle, Brooklyn Bartle, Lila Pittenger, Jamie Metsker, Hailee Metsker, Lilliana Hunnicutt, Charlie Hunnicutt, Willow Metsker, Christiana Armstrong, Lucas Grile, Gabrielle Marks, Krystal England, Matthew Marks, Levi England, and Cameron Metsker; brother, Jerry Bartle of Texas; one niece, Candice Bartle; two nephews, Brian Bartle and Jason Bartle.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Selma Christ United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel or one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Selma Christ United Methodist Church, 9805 E. Jackson St. P.O. Box 192, Selma, IN 47383, Glioblastoma Research Foundation, gbmfdtn.org, or to the family for expenses.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 8, 2019