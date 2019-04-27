|
|
David C. Morris
Muncie - David C. Morris, 78, beloved husband and father, passed away early Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
David was a Professor Emeritus at Ball State University. His passions included MG autos, music, his dogs, and especially cruising with his wife, Vicky.
Mr. Morris received his PhD from The Ohio State University and was a lifelong fan of the Buckeyes and anybody who was playing against Michigan. David was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church.
David is survived by his wife, Vicky Morris, sons Scott Morris (Whitney) and Matthew Morris (Shannon), granddaughter, Emilia Morris, in-laws Nancy and Ronnie Tomlinson, niece Tracy Biega, nephew Jim Tomlinson, grand-dogs Tinsley and Rose.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LaDonna and Elmer Morris.
David was loved very much and will be forever missed by all.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 27, 2019