David C. Powell
Muncie - David C. Powell, age 52, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
David was born February 28, 1967. He graduated from Delta High School in 1985 and Ball State University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in Information System Management. David had the gift of being able to fix computers and understand technology. He worked at Ball State University for nearly 30 years, which included setting up and maintaining servers and desktop computers, tracking down network security and internet issues, and solving major technology issues with companies like Microsoft. David also co-founded Irving Computing, a computer retail store located in the Muncie Mall for several years.
He was a loving husband, father, son, and friend who was always willing to help with any project. In his time away from technology, David was an avid marksman and collected Star Wars memorabilia. He enjoyed camping with his family and playing video games. David was a member of Destiny Christian Center International in Muncie.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Wendy; a daughter, Emily Powell; a son, Sam Powell, both of Muncie. David's parents, Sam and Jewell Powell of Eaton and two sisters, Jenny (Tony) Moore of Speedway and Cindy (Carl) Rambaud of Peoria, Illinois, his father-in-law, Frank H. Froehlke, of Muncie, a sister-in-law, Darlene Powell, of Georgia, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
David was preceded in death by his brother Steve Powell.
Services to celebrate David's life will be held at 6:00 p.m on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Destiny Christian Center International 5000 E Centennial Ave., Muncie 47303 with Bishop Keith O'Neal officiating. Private burial will be made at Eaton Union Cemetery
Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the services from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the church.
Donations in David's memory may be made to the "David C. Powell Memorial Fund" for his children's education via Ball State Credit Union, 2900 N Oakwood Ave., Muncie, 47304.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home in Eaton.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 9, 2019