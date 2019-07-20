|
David D. Hoffman
Muncie - David D Hoffman (Fuzz) of Muncie, passed suddenly on July 15th, 2019 at the age of 73. Born in Anderson, he lived most of his life in Muncie and graduated from Southside HS but remained a diehard Muncie Central Bearcat fan. He retired from IMI and worked construction his entire life. David loved old cars, old music & hard work. He was an avid history buff.
Survived by wife Sandy, his brother Dr Tom Hoffman (Becky) of North Carolina, two children, son Shane Hoffman of Anderson, daughter Dana (Ed) Fredericks of Cincinnati Ohio, two stepdaughters, Amy Goforth and Angela Holland, both from Muncie, grandchildren Ty Hoffman, Madison Smith & Cody McCord, two great grandsons, several nieces and nephews and a whole gang of friends.
David was a bright light of fun & laughter to all who knew him. He had a huge personality that filled any room he walked into and was a hard worker with willing hands to help others. He will be missed by all and loved forever.
Cremation at Indiana Funeral Care of Indianapolis. No services. Celebration of Life at a future date.
Published in The Star Press on July 20, 2019