Hickory Corners - Dave D. Renz, 69, of Hickory Corners, MI and Miromar Lakes, FL died at home surrounded by his loving family on July 29th after a brief battle with cancer.



Dave grew up in Muncie, IN and graduated from Ball State University. He worked at Eaton Corporation in Galesburg, MI for more than 30 years, retiring in December 2009 from the role of VP of Sales and Marketing for the Vehicle Group. Dave was proud of the fact that he started his career as a management trainee working on the assembly floor, and ascended through hard work and principled leadership, all the way to the executive suite. He served as an adviser to Western Michigan University's Haworth College of Business, was Director-at-Large for the Board of NationaLease, and is a past Board Member of the Truck Rental and Leasing Association (TRALA).



He was an avid golfer, road cyclist, and lifetime fitness devotee. He enjoyed boat rides on Gull Lake with Carol, his wife of 30 years, and their children and grandchildren.



Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Downing Renz, and his father, Wilber Renz. Dave leaves behind a grieving family who cherished every minute they had with him: wife Carol Redenius Renz; daughter, Amanda Clayman (Greg) of Los Angeles, CA; son, Andrew Renz (Melissa) of Saline, MI; grandchildren, Alexandra and Olivia Clayman, Charlie Grace and Parker Rey Renz; siblings Steve Renz (Marlene) of Venice, FL and Sue Renz Brooke (John) of Muncie, and their children. Also the extended Renz and Redenius families.



Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Gilmore Classic Car Museum, or the Gull Lake Community Schools Foundation. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home, Richland Chapel.









