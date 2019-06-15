|
|
David Dale Carmichael
Fort Wayne - David Dale Carmichael, affectionately known as "Carmackie," passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on June 11, 2019.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on September 6, 1967, David was raised in Muncie, Indiana, and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1985. He earned a Mortuary Science degree from Mid-America Funeral College in 1987 and began his professional career as owner and director of Carmichael-Gholar Funeral Home in Muncie. In 1997, he opened Carmichael Funeral Service, Inc, in Fort Wayne.
David was an active member of the community. He sponsored Metro Youth Football, Inc., and Greater Fort Wayne American Youth Football; was a generous contributor to other youth organizations, area churches, and numerous other community groups; and was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Better Business Bureau.
Having battled and survived childhood cancer, David loved life and lived it fully. In addition to being an avid fisherman, golfer, snowmobiler, and sportsman, he was a talented artist and a gifted storyteller, traveled widely, embraced adventures (not all of them wise), cherished his lifelong friends, and adored his children.
David is survived by his children, Dasha Carmichael and Amarion Wilson-Carmichael; mother, Mary Carmichael; siblings, Kelly (Phil) McNealy, Tracy (Larry) Barr, Bill (Terri) Carmichael, Sandy (Rodney) Rolland, and Wendy (Stephen) McDonald; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, April Reed, Johnny B, Tracy Lewis, Felipe Aguirre, Chris Clapper, Mitch Upchurch, John Quirk, Tasha Carmichael and Lamon Cunningham; special little sister and brother Deondra Belcher and Louis Patton IV.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lanny Carmichael, and his niece Sandy Jean Lennartz.
David's family would like to express special thanks to Community Family Funeral Home and Carmichael Funeral Service staff for their help and kindness during this very difficult time.
Visitations will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816; and Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia Ave., Muncie, IN 47303. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in David's honor to the , Riley Hospital for Children (Indianapolis), or a .
Published in The Star Press from June 15 to June 16, 2019