David E. Disney
Muncie - David E. Disney, 64, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at Liberty Village.
He was born Sunday, April 24, 1955, in Ladoga, Indiana, the son of Charles D. and Helen M. (Davis) Disney. David was an avid Notre Dame football fan and loved watching their games. He worked in the maintenance department for the Muncie Community School for thirty years before he retired.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kristi (Jones) Disney; daughter, Anna R. Disney; brother, Dennis (wife, Barbara) Disney; his mother-in-law, Beverly Jones; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and his feline companion, Sam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. and Helen M. Disney; and a brother, Douglas Disney.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 911 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Millers Cemetery in Middletown.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020