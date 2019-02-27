|
|
David E. Luzney
- - David Luzney was born on February 15, 1953, to Daniel and Betty Luzney in South Bend, Indiana. From his early years he showed signs of marching to his own drummer. The family moved to Muncie in 1967. He attended Burris Laboratory School in Muncie, graduating in 1971. He attended Ball State University before moving to Tallahassee, Florida, where he attended Florida State University. In the mid-1970s he moved to Miami, where he completed a degree in Insurance at Florida International University. He lived in Miami for 37 years before moving to North Fort Myers.
Soon after moving to Florida David developed his love of sailing. Much of his know-how was self taught. His competitive sailing hobby took off when he took a job as Dockmaster at Brickell Place Marina and bought his first sailboat. He participated in and won many races both in the Miami/Biscayne Bay area and internationally. He obtained his Captain's License and chartered bay cruises on his own boat. He also loved windsurfing, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
David is survived by his wife Farides Cantillo Luzney of North Fort Myers Florida, his former wife Catalina Luzney of Davie Florida, his sister Jane Zicolello of Saratoga California, his nephew John O'Day also of Saratoga, a half-brother Greg Luzney of South Bend Indiana, and cousins including Thomas Charles of Muncie Indiana.
Per his wishes David's ashes will be scattered at sea.
Memorial donations can be made to
Kirby Avenue Church of God
701 E. Kirby Ave.
Muncie, IN 47302
whose fellowship David enjoyed when he was in Muncie.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019