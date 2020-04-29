|
David E. Morgan
Hartford City - David E. Morgan, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born August 21, 1934 to Archie C. Morgan and Mary E. Morgan (nee Holloway). He graduated from Albany High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953—1961, receiving an honorable discharge.
He spent most of his career at Westinghouse in Muncie as an electronics test technician. He retired in 1993. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family on their farm fishing, hunting, walking in the woods, and taking in all of nature's beauty. He married Imogene E. Ricketts in November 1960. Together, they had two children, Clark A. Morgan of Winchester, IN, and Mary A. Jones of Worden, IL. In 1988 he remarried Pauline Allen and they enjoyed 16 years together before she passed in December 2004.
He is survived by his 2 children; son-in-law, Todd Jones; grandchildren: Shelby, Christa, Sam, and Alana; great-grandchildren: Dane, Creek, and Cole; brother, Jim (Marie); sisters: Madonna Hough and Sarah Brumfield; sisters-in-law: Rhea (Tom) Morgan and Shirley (Dick) Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; his parents; his brothers: Jack, Bob, Max, Joe, Tom, and Dick; and sisters: Martha Groover and Sue Jones.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. The service will be officiated by Reverend Joe Hines of Albany Christian Church. Anthony Lodge #171, of Albany, will perform a small Masonic service. In lieu of flowers, we ask because of unprecedented current events, that those wishing to make a donation, do so to St. Jude's or Shriner Children's Hospital, or simply use those donations to take care of your family. Garden View Funeral Home has been honored to assist David's family with their loss.
