David E. Nichols
Muncie - David E. Nichols, 62, of Muncie, IN passed away on November 9, 2020, at his home, with his children by his side, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.
Dave was born on March 6, 1958, in Muncie to Bobby and Ruby (Hartley) Nichols. He attended Yorktown High School and later earned his GED. Dave worked in construction and landscaping during his younger years. Dave married Karla Doughty, whom he later divorced, and was a loving father to his son, Brian, and daughter, Amanda. Dave started his 33 year career with General Motors at Chevrolet Muncie, then transferred to Rochester Products in Sioux City, IA, and then retired from GM Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in 2008. He was a proud long-time member of the UAW and Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Dave enjoyed riding his Harley, working on his classic vehicles, attending car shows, dancing, working out, and spending time with his family and friends. Dave will be remembered for always being willing to lend a hand, his stories, mechanical abilities, and moves on the dance floor.
Dave is survived by his two children, Brian Nichols of Sergeant Bluff, IA, and Amanda Smith (husband Scott) of Moyock, NC; his father Bobby Nichols of Cammack, IN; his sister, Teresa Hofherr (husband David) of Yorktown, IN; his grandchildren, Kiara Nichols, Trey Barnett, Alexus Voltaire; Ryan and Vayda Welty; two nephews, Aaron Hofherr (wife Ricci) and Greg Hofherr (wife Wendy); his significant other, Nellie Koons; and his beloved dog of 12 years, Odie.
Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Sally Jo Nichols; his mother, Ruby Nichols, and his grandparents.
A funeral service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Cremation will follow services.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Muncie Animal Rescue Fund.
