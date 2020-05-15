|
|
David Epperhart
Muncie - Muncie: David Epperhart, 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening May 12, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. David was born on Monday December 31, 1956 to Norma and Ralph Epperhart in Mt. Carmel Illinois. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1975. Dave married Sonja Perry in July of 1983 and she survives. David began driving "big-rigs" early in life and continued for more than 30 years. Dave was an avid family man who enjoyed working on projects with his best friend and son-in-law Sean Reid, was known for the best bear-hugs by his grandchildren, listening to his music, and always making time to go fishing.
Dave is survived by his mother Norma Epperhart, wife Sonja Epperhart, daughter Lena (Sean) Reid; step-son Chris (Stephanie) Brown, grandchildren, Spencer, Parker, Austin, Aiden, Ellie, Harper, Olivia and sister Karen Henderson. There are also several nieces, nephews and extended family members who will miss Dave.
His Father Ralph, and step-son Steven Brown preceded him in passing.
Private Family Services will be held at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm . Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery in Muncie.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020