|
|
David Gino Macor
Muncie - David Gino Macor, 76, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sunday, May 2, 1943, in Buffalo, New York, the son of Angelo Gino and Aierotta (Bommer) Macor. David loved nature, going to the park, and walking his dog, Buddy. He enjoyed eating out with his family, and playing a round of golf. David proudly served his country for twenty-two years in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his fiancé, Rose E. Cox; step-son, Leroy Cox Jr., step-daughters, Rosella (husband, Talifaia) Mafatau, and Katiena (husband, Roger) Johnson; thirteen grandchildren, Malia, Briona, Tony, Morgan, Ashley, Destini, Meghan, Caitlin, Kaylee, Peyton, Michael, Mark, and Sarah; nineteen great-grandchildren; and his canine companion, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo Gino and Aierotta Macor; two wives, Joan Macor, and Wilma K. (Rainbolt) Macor; and his son, Paul David Macor.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard. Private inurnment will be at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to
www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020