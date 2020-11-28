David Gordon Kesler



Dunkirk - David Gordon Kesler, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, November 27th, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Dunkirk, IN. Gordon was born at home on the family farm north of Dunkirk, IN, on December 25, 1923 a son of the late Helen (Hummer) Kesler and Adam Ray Kesler. He was the loving husband of Lucille Marie (Bullock) Kesler who he happily married on February 24, 1946 and sadly lost on June 29, 2016. Since that loss, Gordon has missed Lucy dearly and longed for the day they would be reunited. Today we mourn his passing but celebrate that joyous reunion above. Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. in W.W.II as an airplane and engine mechanic. He carried on his love of flight throughout his life traveling throughout the world. Not only did he share his love of flight with his wife Lucy but also his love and dedication to the family farm and dairy that they built together. They were proud to have accomplished both a private, commercial and instrument rated pilot's license. Between flying and farming he somehow found time to be a member of Ridertown Bethel United Methodist Church, Gideon's International, The Jay County Fair Board, FFA, 4H, and served as the Knox Township Trustee. When referring to Gordon, his life and legacy, it is often said that he was "Never a deficit, always an asset to the world." He is survived by 2 sons; David Alan Kesler (wife Leanne) of Portland, OR, Darrel Joe Kesler (wife Cheryl) of Champaign, IL, 1 daughter; Susan K. Kesler-Simpson (husband David) of Danville, PA, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lucy, and brother Donald Ray Kesler. In an ongoing effort to protect the public, services will be held at a later date when we can gather safely and celebrate Gordon's life. Gordon has requested donations be made to the Gideon's. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store