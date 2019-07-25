|
David Grimes
Muncie - David Grimes, 65, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on January 21, 1954 in Muncie, the son of Alfred "Shorty" Grimes and Mary (Black) Grimes- Branham and Murkel Branham.
David graduated from Union Jr. Sr. High School in Modoc in 1972 and later married the love of his life Debbie (Cowan) Grimes in 1998 and she survives. Following High School David enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served during the Vietnam War Era before his discharge. Mr. Grimes had worked as a self-employed printer and did odd jobs prior to his disability. He was the biggest baby 1954 at then Ball Memorial Hospital, enjoyed country music, going to flea markets and drawing pictures of roses.
Besides his wife of 21 years, Debbie ,he is survived by 1 daughter, Mona Michelle Owens, Oneonta, Alabama; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin, Chance, Tucker and Noah; 2 sisters, Debbie Orr (husband-Elvis) and Frankie Davis, both of Muncie; half sister, Betty Hoover, Indianapolis; step-father, Murkel Branham, Muncie; step-son and step daughter, Matthew and Sarah Fulcher, both of Henderson, Kentucky; step-brother, Jeff Branham (companion-Leslie), Yorktown; several nieces and nephews; his four legged companion, his pet Jack-a-poo, Jasper.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Michael Grimes.
After cremation, his life will be remembered and celebrated with a gathering of family and friends at the New Horizon Church of the Nazarene 1915 E. 20th St. Muncie, IN 47302 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Horizon Church of the Nazarene or the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on July 25, 2019