|
|
David Karl DeHaven
Noblesville - David Karl DeHaven, 77, of Noblesville, died Thursday evening, May 16, 2019 at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville surrounded by his three loving daughters. He was born August 25, 1941 in Albany, IN and he was the son of the late James & Justine (Scudder) DeHaven.
Dave honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, DeHaven Club and the Parachute Club. Dave was an insurance claims investigator for D'Brook & Company Insurance for 30 years and Indiana Farmers Insurance for 5 years. He obtained his Bachelor Degree in Business from Ball State University. Dave loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed genealogy and woodworking.
Dave is survived by his three daughters Kirsten Hasty ( Jeff) of Cicero, Kari Chapman (Jeff) of Noblesville and Kelli Ploughe of Michigantown; three grandchildren Mandy Hasty of Cicero, Brittany DeHaven of Salt Lake City, UT and Alec Chapman of Noblesville; a brother Scott DeHaven (Ann) of Parker City; a nephew Geoff DeHaven (Amy) of Noblesville and a niece Martha Jackson (Jay) of Parker City.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Hallett officiating. Interment will be in Strong Cemetery in Albany. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019