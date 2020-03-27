|
David L. Wells
Anderson - David L. Wells, 74, Anderson, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his son's residence in Muncie following a brief illness.
He was born on May 23, 1945, in Anderson, Indiana to John Wells and Mary (Sylvester) Wells.
David retired in 2007 from General Motors in Anderson, after 30 plus years. He also drove a school bus for Anderson Community Schools for several years.
He served his nation in the United States Army.
David was a member of Mounds Baptist church in Anderson.
He is survived by his children; Scott Wells of New Palestine, Chris (Joni) Wells of Muncie; step-son, Hugh (Zandra) Gossage Jr of Anderson; step-daughter, Gail (Greg) Bowlin of Anderson; grandchildren, Jacob, Tierney, Taylor, Aaron, Samantha, Katelynn, Amber, Greg Jr., Caterina, Alysha, and Heather; he was also survived by many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a son David L Wells Jr; and his wife Peggy Wells.
Due to public health regulations and public safety, services will private. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brookside Cemetery, 2900 Brookside Road, Lapel, Indiana with Rev. Kendall Harris officiating.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020