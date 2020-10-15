David Leon Harting
Muncie - David Leon Harting, 75, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born February 11, 1945 in Elwood, IN and was the son of the late Howard Leon & Vera Jean (Wilburn) Harting.
David was a Public Accountant for 50 plus years. He loved watching and supporting his grandchildren in their activities. David loved hiking, being in the mountains and outdoors. He was very active member of the First Church of the Nazarene. David was a Godly man, who thought of others, he would give Godly advice and strong hugs. He was a big supporter of the agriculture community.
David is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Audrey Louise (Clark) Harting of Muncie; three children Tisha Stone (Todd) of Muncie, Stephanie Stout (Ron) of Muncie and Jeff Harting (Mendi) of Aiken, SC; eight grandchildren, Adam Stout (Allyson) of Berne, IN, Matthew Stout of Muncie, Tayler Schortgen (Greg) of Churubusco, Tate Stone of Broad Ripple, David Stout (Madison) of Ft. Wayne, Paige, Jackson and Josie Harting all of Aiken, SC; two great-grandchildren Cyrus Stout of Berne and Russell Schortgen of Churubusco; one brother Larry Harting (Lois) of Yorktown; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Merle and Mary Kay Harting.
Funeral Services for David will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 3101 North Benton Road, Muncie, IN 47304, with Pastor Mark Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memories Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Due to Covid-19 and the governor's mandate, face covering and social distancing will be required.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or Serenity Club Church with envelopes provided at the church. The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is handling the arrangements.
